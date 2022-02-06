78-yr-old woman accuses husband, 82, of dowry harassment

Kanpur: In a seemingly shocking incident, a 78-year-old woman has accused her 82-year-old husband of harassing her for dowry.

The woman also accused her husband of beating her up and throwing her out of the house.

The incident has been reported from Chakeri area of the city.

Acting on her complaint, police have registered a case against six people, including the woman’s husband Ganesh Narain Shukla and their son-in-law.

Ganesh Narain Shukla, who has been accused of dowry harassment, cannot even walk without support.

Rajnish, the son of the elderly couple, told reporters that his mother behaves nicely with all family members and she has filed the case under the influence of some relatives.

According to the sources, the whole matter is related to a family dispute.

“My father was shocked when he came to know that he has been booked for dowry,” he said.

Meanwhile, advocate Shivendra Kumar Pandey said that according to the facts that have come to fore, the dowry law has been misused to implicate senior members of the family.

“After so many years of marriage, the allegation of dowry harassment has no meaning. At present, the matter is in the arbitration centre so that the dispute can be settled by mutual talks between the two parties,” Pandey further said.