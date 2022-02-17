ACB arrests executive magistrate for demanding bribe in J&K

Srinagar: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested an executive magistrate of Chuker area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, for demanding bribe.

According to the ACB, the accused, Habibullah Mir, had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

“ACB received a complaint, wherein the complainant had alleged that Habibullah Mir who is the Naib Tehsildar of Chuker in Baramulla’s Kunzer tensil, had demanded a bribe of Rs. 30,000 for allowing him to cut down a walnut tree.

“The complainant approached Habibullah Mir for the removal of a walnut tree with an application which was moved through Tehsildar Kunzer. The tree, as per the complainant, was very old. It was about to fall anytime. There were apprehensions of the tree causing damage to the house or family members of the complainant.

“He, therefore, approached authorities for seeking permission to cut down the tree. The concerned Naib Tehsildar, Habibullah Mir, after visiting the spot, asked for a bribe of Rs. 30,000.

“The amount was later settled at Rs. 20,000. The complainant had even deposited Rs. 10,000 in Habibullah’s account as per his direction,” the ACB statement said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, walnut trees are protected under the law of the land and its felling in the union territory is illegal unless lawfully authorised by the competent authority.