CBI searches premises of ex-Maha HM’s CAs in PMLA case

Mumbai: The premises reportedly belonging to the charted accountants of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case lodged against the minister.

A source said that CBI officials reached Mumbai on Friday night and the search operation was started earlier on Saturday morning.

“Searches were conducted at 12 locations in Nagpur and Mumbai. We have recorded the statements of CAs,” said the source.

On April 21, 2021 the CBI had filed an FIR against Deshmukh and had initiated a probe. The raids are in connection with this FIR.

The source said that they were scanning the financial transactions of the last three years. The team is also gathering information about the business dealing of Deshmukh. The CBI wants to know about the business associates of Deshmukh. The transactions made between them will be scanned by the team.

On November 1, 2021 Deshmukh was placed under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Rs 100 crore PMLA case pertaining to the alleged posting and transfer of officials.

Deshmukh is currently in Judicial Custody.