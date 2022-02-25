CBI suspects NSE’s Anand could be ‘yogi’ to whom classified info was leaked

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing National Stock Exchange Fraud case, has learnt during the course of investigation that the bourse’s former Chief Strategic Advisor Anand Subramanian could be the mysterious Himalayan ‘yogi’ with whom classified information was shared by then NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna.

Subramanian was arrested on Thursday night from Chennai by the agency, and produced before a Delhi court which sent him to CBI custody till March 6.

CBI sources say that since he had access to the emails sent to the yogi, they suspect they can be the same. However, the agency didn’t officially confirm it.

Earlier in the day, the agency told the court that they needed custodial interrogation of Subramanian to confront him with seized articles and others involved in the case, and the court, accepting their argument, sent him to CBI custody.

A source said that his statements was recorded for three consecutive days at Chennai, but was found to be “evasive”.

Subramanian, who was brought to the NSE by its then CEO and MD Ramkrishna, reportedly had access to the email ID on which the emails were sent to the “Himalayan yogi” with whom the classified information was shared.

The source added that another team of the CBI searched the SEBI office in Mumbai, and recovered some incriminating documents, evidences and digital documents.

“These are crucial documents and evidences nailing the lies of the accused involved in the case. We are in process of making a foolproof case against all the accused. These will help the prosecution in proving our case when it will go to court,” said the source.

The CBI had on February 19 grilled erstwhile NSE director Ravi Narain, who held the post before Ramkrishna.

Earlier, it was said that Narain had fled to London and is living there. But the CBI source told IANS that Narain was in Delhi where his statement was recorded.