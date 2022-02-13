ED arrests managing partner of Ghanshyamdas Gems and Jewels

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Sanjay Agarwal, the managing partner of Ghanshyamdas Gems and Jewels in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case in which State Bank of India suffered a loss of Rs 67 crore.

Sanjay Agarwal is already in Kolkata Jail in connection with another case of ED. On Friday he was brought to Hyderabad on a production warrant.

Earlier, a case was lodged against Agarwal in Bengaluru by the CBI under various sections of IPC.

The CBI registered another case against Sanjay Agarwal and others relating to fraudulently removing gold and jewellery hypothecated to Punjab National Bank (PNB) against gold loan availed by his firm and thereby causing a loss of Rs 31.97 crore to the PNB.

The ED’s case is based on the FIR of the CBI.

Sanjay Aggarwal through his firm took a gold loan from Punjab National Bank. Later the gold and jewellery were fraudulently removed from the bank due to which the bank suffered losses.

The ED has learnt in its investigation that Sanjay Agarwal was the Managing Partner in Ghanshyamdas Gems and Jewels. The company is engaged in wholesale trading of gold.

“In 2010 and 2011, he fraudulently procured gold bullion from SBI by producing fake bank guarantees (BGs) and covering letters purportedly issued by PNB and sold the gold bullion in local market to various jewellers and small traders in cash,” said an ED official.

All the funds were later transferred to other entities, which were incorporated allegedly by Sanjay Aggarwal. These entities were incorporated in the name of his wife, brother, and other relatives.

The SBI came to know about the fraud. In an internal inquiry the SBI found that the accused had submitted fake letters and BGs.

“On August 17, 2011, Sanjay Agarwal and his brothers Ajay and Vinay clandestinely removed the entire stock of gold and jewellery kept at their store in bids. The stock was already hypothecated to the PNB against gold loan availed by the firm,” said the ED official.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.