ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.5 cr of TN Minister Radhakrishnan

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has provisionally attached Rs 6.5 crore worth of assets belonging to Tamil Nadu’s Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan.

In a tweet the agency said: “ED has provisionally attached assets having guidance value of Rs. 6.5 Crore of Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Minister for Fisheries-Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry, Govt. of Tamil Nadu and his family members under PMLA, 2002 in a disproportionate assets case.”

Radhakrishnan had appeared before the ED in September 2021 after a disproportionate asset case was registered against him by the state Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2006.