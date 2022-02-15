ED raids multiple locations in Mumbai linked to Dawood Ibrahim

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai and nearby areas in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The house of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, the late Haseena Parkar was raided in the early morning by a team of elite officials of the ED.

Sources have said that they recovered some incriminating documents during the raid.

A politician of Maharashtra is also under the lens of ED for links with Dawood Ibrahim, said the source.

“We are conducting raids at ten locations in Mumbai and surrounding areas. These are related to a previous money laundering case involving gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. A property deal is under scanner, wherein a senior politician from Maharashtra is also allegedly involved along with others,” said the source.

ED is also scanning the money transactions of the politicians and alleged aides of Dawood. They said that they had been working on the case for a long time.

Dawood is still controlling the real estate business through his middlemen. The money is sent to him and his aides through the Hawala network. This money is further allegedly being used by different terror modules to spread anti-national and terrorists activities across India. It is learnt that Pakistan’s ISI is supporting Dawood in running his business and to spread terror activities from the money earned from from the business.

As of now ED has not given any official statement.

A property deal had come on their radar after which a money laundering probe was initiated, sources said.