IED recovered from Delhi’s Seemapuri area creates panic, NSG summoned

New Delhi: A suspicious bag containing an IED has been recovered from a house in northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri area.

The National Security Guard (NSG) explosive team has arrived at the spot in Northeast Delhi. The suspicious bag was taken away and examined by their robot which on close scrutiny discovered an IED from the bag.

After discovering an IED, the NSG’s bomb squad were now trying to carry out controlled explosion, said an official.

A Delhi Police Special Cell team is also at the spot to help the NSG officials in carrying out controlled explosion of the IED recovered, the official added.

Speaking on the matter, DCP Shahdara has confirmed the incident and said that further investigations are on.

According to reports, a few tenants of the house are absconding and police have launched a manhunt for them.

The latest recovery appears to be linked with January 17 incident wherein a bag with IED was recovered from the Ghazipur flower market.

The NSG in its report had said that the IED contained ammonium nitrate, RDX, a 9-volt battery, iron pieces that could act as shrapnel during an explosion and had a timer device attached to it.

Earlier, calls regarding unattended bags and bomb threats at two different places in east Delhi created panic on Thursday.

The first case was reported from Shahdara area, police said.

“An unidentified bag was found in Shahdara district. Delhi Police and Fire Department received a bomb threat call at 2.15 pm. We found a bag from the spot and are checking it,” a police official said.

The second call, about a suspicious bag was received at New Seemapuri.