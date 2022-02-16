IED recovery case: NIA conducts searches in Kashmir

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations in connection with a case related to recovery of IED from Bhatindi area of Jammu.

The CRPF and the local police were assisting the NIA to avoid any untoward incident.

“The districts of Srinagar, Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama, Bandipora, Kulgam and areas of Baramulla district were searched,” said the NIA official.

A senior NIA official said that this case pertains to recovery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Bhatindi area of Jammu. After investigation, five accused persons were arrested, out of which three were chargesheeted on December 22, 2021.

“During the searches incriminating material and digital devices have been seized from the premises of suspects in the case,” said an NIA official.

Further Investigation in the matter is underway.

On the other hand, the NIA with the help of the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Wednesday conducted search operations at three locations across Kashmir valley in connection with a case related to radicalising, motivating and recruiting youths by terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

A senior NIA official said the case pertains to radicalising, motivating and recruiting the youth of J&K to carry out terror activities in the Union Territory and the rest of the country by the LeT or The Resistance Front (TRF) commanders — Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt.

The NIA has arrested four persons in the case so far.

The NIA official said during the searches, incriminating material and digital devices were seized.