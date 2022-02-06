Interstate arms supplier held in Delhi

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested an interstate arms supplier who was wanted in a shootout and arms trafficking case, an official said here on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Nazim Ali, 30, a resident of district Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on February 3 near Murga Mandi, Gazipur, Delhi.

“There was information in the Special Cell about the movements of Nazim Ali absconding for three months in a case of shoot out in the area of Amar Colony, Delhi,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said.

Acting on a specific information that accused Nazim would come near Murga Mandi, Gazipur, Delhi, the police team laid a trap and nabbed him from the specified spot. One single shot pistol of .315 with 04 live cartridges was recovered from the accused.

During the interrogation of Nazim, it was revealed that he was absconding for three months in two criminal cases pertaining to Amar Colony police station in Delhi, including one of murder.

“Brief facts of above murder case are that on the intervening night of October 31 and November 1, 2021, two bike born persons namely Kishan and Varun had fired targeting the driver of a TSR (later on identified as Rahul) at about 11.30 p.m. near Jamrudpur red light on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in Delhi,” the DCP said, adding Rahul, later on succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Nazim has further disclosed that he is a weapon supplier and through one Kamil, a resident of his own village, he had supplied the pistol to the shooters in the above case which was used by them in the murder of Rahul. Total seven persons were part of conspiracy and murder of Rahul.

“All accused persons, including Kamil have since been arrested in above case of murder,” the official added.