Khejuri bomb blast case: NIA conducts searches in Bengal

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted search operation at five locations in the east Medinipur district of West Bengal in connection with the Khejuri bomb blast case.

Initially, the case was registered by the Khejuri police station in east Medinipur and later the NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case.

The case relates to a bomb explosion in the house of an accused identified as Kankan Karan in Khejuri on January 3, 2022.

During the explosion, the accused — Kankan Karan and Anup Das — got seriously injured and later Das succumbed to his injuries during the course of his treatment.

“Incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized during the searches,” said the NIA official.