‘Leaders inactive’: Jayrajsinh Parmar quits Guj Cong after 37 yrs

Gandhinagar: After having served the Congress party for 37 years, former Gujarat Congress spokesperson and senior leader Jayrajsinh Parmar on Thursday quit the party.

It’s likely that he might join the BJP, sources said.

“I am leaving the party with a very heavy heart and sadness. I’ve served in the Congress party for 37 years, but after seeing no change in the leadership in the state and that too after remaining out of power for 27 years, I decided that enough was enough,” said Jayrajsinh Parmar.

Parmar’s resignation comes three days after he was removed as the party’s chief spokesperson. The party appointed Punja Vansh and Veerji Thummar as the new chief spokespersons for the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) replacing Jayrajsinh Parmar and Manish Doshi as per a proposal by its in-charge, Raghu Sharma.

Parmar’s resignation doesn’t come as a surprise as he on Wednesday had tweeted in Gujarati, “With the blessings of Ma Bahuchar, a new beginning from Bahucharaji in Mehsana has been initiated… no one is worried about what will happen to the Kabila (clan), everyone’s fighting on who will be the Sardar (chief) (sic).”

And just hours after his tweet, three senior Congress leaders from Mehsana joined the BJP in the presence of state general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela. Rajendrasinh Darbar, former president of Mehsana District Congress Committee, Vaghubha Jadeja, president of Becharaji Taluka Congress Committee, Ranubha Zala, former Becharaji Taluka panchayat president Jashubhai Prajapati from the grand old party donned the saffron scarf on Wednesday.

Around 150 workers and leaders from the Mehsana Congress also joined the BJP on Wednesday.

“The same old leadership is at the helm of affairs even after being out of power for more than two decades. This same leadership, who are incapable of winning, are teaching the party how to win elections. And the high command continues with this. I tried to express this many times, but only on deaf ears,” added Parmar.

“After 37 years of struggle, your brother is exhausted, not by myself, but tired of the inactive attitude of the leaders who don’t want to fight. And these leaders, do it at the cost of party worker’s loyalty, sacrifices, service. Also, the leadership doesn’t even want to understand the ground reality,” Parmar wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Speculation is rife about Parmar joining the BJP and according to sources, he is most likely to join on Saturday. Parmar on Thursday removed himself from all the party standings on social media.

Meanwhile, many BJP leaders welcomed Parmar’s decision on the electronic media.