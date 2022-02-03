Man held for making obscene Whatsapp calls to DU professor

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a man from Jodhpur for allegedly making obscene Whatsapp video calls to young girls, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as 36-year-old Dharampal Rai. The mobile phone used in making the alleged video calls has been recovered from him.

A senior police official said that on January 29, a female professor of Delhi University lodged a complaint at the Timarpur police station, saying she was receiving obscene video calls from the accused while allegedly performing obscene acts during the call.

A case under section 67 or 67-A of the IT Act with section 509 of the IPC was registered and a probe was initiated.

The police team conducted technical investigation and collected details about the suspected mobile number for analysis. After consistent efforts by the team, the suspect’s location was traced in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The police team conducted a raid in Jodhpur and nabbed the accused.

The accused told the police that he used to search Facebook profiles of women at random and tried to track their contact numbers. After getting their mobile phone numbers he used to call them. On January 29, he made Whatsapp video calls several times to a female DU professor in an inebriated condition.