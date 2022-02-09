Published On: Wed, Feb 9th, 2022

Minaret of Chrar-e-Sharief shrine restored in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: The minaret of the Sufi saint’s shrine at Chrar-e-Sharief shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district was restored on Wednesday.

The work has been completed and the minaret has been restored to its original position

The minaret of Sufi saint, Sheikh Nurruddin Wali was tilted due to the earthquake that jolted the Valley on February 5.

The officials said that the work has been completed and the minaret has been restored to its original position.

The administration had immediately intervened in support of the Waqf Board and now the metal portion of the minaret has been restored to its original position, officials added.

Revered equally by both the local Muslims and Hindus, the saint is called ‘Nund Rishi’ by the Kashmiri Pandits.

 

