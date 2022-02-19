NIA FIR reveals D-company’s sinister plan against India

New Delhi: The NIA has learnt that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been spreading terror activities across India through his recently formed Special Unit.

On February 7, the probe agency lodged a case against Dawood Ibrahim and others under various sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act after receiving the vital inputs in this respect.

The NIA has learnt that top politicians and businessmen living Delhi and in Mumabi are on the radar of the D-Company.

He planned to carry out terrorists activities through his men. Their main intention was to execute bomb blast operation across India.

Recently, the home ministry had given approval to NIA to look after the D-company cases and start a thorough probe.

An NIA official told IANS that the name of Dawood Ibrahim and his aides were mentioned in the FIR filed by the NIA.

For quite a long time, Dawood had been spreading terror activities across India. He has also pumped money through Hawala channels to financially help those who are working at his behest to create unrest across India, he said.

The agencies have been keeping a close eye on the activities of the D-company and has found that in recent past they have recruited people across India to create riot-like situation.

They are promoting anti-national activities and are also trying to create rift between different religious groups.

Earlier, a lot of information was shared with the NIA regarding the involvement of Dawood in a lot of anti-national activities that took place across India. The probe agency learnt that Dawood was recruiting people in India and was financially and logistically helping them to create a riot like situation.

Different social media platforms were being used by D-company to communicate. NIA had intercepted a few of them and came to know that how a deep rooted conspiracy was being hatched.

On the basis of the materials available, the NIA had lodged an FIR against Dawood and D company.