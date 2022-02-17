Nitish Kumar slams Channi for ‘UP, Bihar bhaiye’ remark

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday slammed his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi for his ‘UP, Bihar bhaiye’ remark, saying that Channi doesn’t know what contribution the people of Bihar are making in Punjab.

“Does he have any idea about contributions that Bihari people are making in Punjab. He is not realising the derogatory statement he made for Bihari people. His statement is shocking and extremely unfortunate and condemnable,” Kumar said.

Not only JD-U but the leaders of the state Congress also condemned Channi’s remark.

Ajit Sharma, the CLP leader of Bihar said: “The people of Bihar are so powerful that no state can think of development without them. Without Biharis, the development of Punjab is not possible.”

Sharma said that the Punjab Chief Minister gave the statement in Punjabi language which he did not understand. Hence, he did not know what was the context of the statement.

Addressing a rally for Punjab Assembly polls scheduled on February 20, Channi said, “Priyanka Gandhi Punjab di nuh hai, is karke saare Punjabi ek paase ho jao, aeh jo UP, Bihar, Delhi te bhaiye aande hain raj karan nu ena nu bahar bhejo (Priyanka Gandhi is daughter-in-law of Punjab, so all Punjabis should unite and oust the leaders from Uttar pradesh, Bihar and Delhi who come here to rule).

When Channi was making the derogatory statement, in a video Priyanka Gandhi was seen laughing.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the statement of Channi.