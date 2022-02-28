Published On: Mon, Feb 28th, 2022

Police inspector shot in Srinagar, injured

Srinagar: A J&K Police Inspector was shot and injured by terrorists in Srinagar city on Monday, police said.

Police said terrorists fired at Inspector Sheikh Firdous, posted with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, in Dhobi Mohalla locality of Batmaloo area in Srinagar, outside the local mosque.

Doctors at the SMHS hospital in Srinagar, where the injured police officer was shifted, said he has suffered a bullet injury in the neck.

Security forces have surrounded the area for searches.

