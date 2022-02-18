Recovered IED designed to attack public places: Delhi Police Chief

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said that the Improvised Explosive Devices, recovered twice in the last five weeks, were prepared in a way to make them explode in public places.

“The investigation has, so far, revealed that the IEDs recovered were prepared to blast them at public places,” Asthana said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday recovered nearly three kg of IED that was later defused by a bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG).

This was just one month after a bag carrying almost the same amount of IEDs was found in the national capital’s Ghazipur flower market area.

The latest IED recovery was made during a raid by the Delhi Police following the trail of explosives first recovered on January 14.

Asthana said some important points and facts had emerged after the January 14 recovery through which they got to know that more IED is kept in a house in Seemapuri.

It was officially learnt that around three to four people were residing in the house from where the IED was recovered, however, they had fled before the police team reached there.

The owner of the house resides in Ghaziabad prompting the authorities in Uttar Pradesh to step in and assist in the probe.

The Special Cell is currently questioning the owner about the tenants. As per sources, the tenants had given fake documents to the owner.

Earlier in the day, a NIA team had also reached the spot.

The IED recovered at other places is similar to the IED recovered on Thursday. “Such types of activities are not possible without local support,” Rakesh Asthana said.