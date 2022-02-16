Role of Dawood’s brother emerges during questioning of Qureshi in PMLA case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved an application before the concerned court seeking permission to question Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar in money laundering case.

Iqbal Kaskar has been made an accused in the case. Sources have claimed that ED is planning to arrest him. The court will decide their plea in coming days.

Salim Qureshi, the aide of Chhota Shakeel is currently being interrogated by a team of elite officials of the probe agency.

Iqbal Kaskar was placed under arrest in 2017 by Thane Police in connection with an extortion case. An FIR under section 384 (extortion), and other relevant sections of the IPC was lodged by Thane Police against Anees Ibrahim, Iqbal Kaskar and others. The ED has taken all the documents from Thane Police pertaining to the case.

The National Investigation Agency too had lodged a case of terror activities on the basis of the FIR of Thane Police and other relevant documents. The ED lodged an ECIR of Money Laundering on the basis of the case lodged by the NIA.

Sources have said that it was learnt that Qureshi went to Pakistsn several times using forged passport. He also allegedly works at the behest of Dawood and Shakeel.

The ED has collected the information regarding his bank accounts, properties and other income sources.

Sources have claimed that they used to collect extortion money, and also earned through settlement (solving disputes after creating it themselves), and through drugs. Later this money was allegedly used to spread terror activities across India.

On Wednesday, Qureshi was asked to join the investigation by 11 a.m. The ED had asked him to come with a set of documents pertaining to financial matter.

Earlier, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the statement of Salim Qureshi, an alleged aide of Chhota Shakeel, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case involving underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

A senior ED official said that Salim Qureshi was interrogated on Tuesday for nine hours. He was confronted with various documents and digital evidence collected by the probe agency. He was evasive throughout the questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday morning had conducted raids at multiple locations linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai and nearby areas.

The house of late Haseena Parkar, the sister of Dawood Ibrahim, was also raided by an elite officials team of ED.

A politician of Maharashtra is also under the lens of ED for his connections with Dawood Ibrahim.

“We conducted raids at ten locations in Mumbai and surrounding areas. These raids were related to a Prevention of money laundering case involving gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. A property deal is under scanner, wherein a senior politician from Maharashtra is also allegedly involved along with others,” the source had said on Tuesday.

The ED is currently scanning the money transactions of the politicians and alleged aides of Dawood. They said that they had been working on the case for a long time.

The source also said that Dawood is still controlling the real estate business through his middlemen. The money is sent to him and his aides through the Hawala network. This money is further allegedly being used by the different terror modules to spread anti-national and terrorist activities across India. It is learnt that Pakistan’s ISI is supporting Dawood in running his business and to spread terror activities from money earned from from the business.

A property deal had come on ED’s radar after which they had initiated a money laundering probe.