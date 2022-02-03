R’sthan BJP MP raises issue of fraud by Adarsh Co-operative Society

Jaipur: Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari on Thursday raised the issue of cheating the public in the multi-crore scam by the Adarsh Co-operative Society in the Lok Sabha and demanded to get back the investors’ deposits with interest.

The MP raised the issue of the fraud by the society under Rule 377. She said that an investor invests in an institution with the trust of a better future. The scam done by the institution not only affects the investor but also the society at large.

Diya Kumari said that lakhs of investors from different states of the country who deposited crores of rupees have been cheated by the Adarsh Co-operative Society.

She added that even in her parliamentary constituency, Rajsamand, lakhs of people have been affected by such cases. Therefore, keeping in mind the trouble caused to the investors and the general public, investors should be provided relief by taking strict action against the Adarsh Co-operative Society.