Published On: Mon, Feb 7th, 2022

Security forces kill terrorist in J&K’s Awantipore encounter, search on

Srinagar: A terrorist has been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Awatipore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Monday.

One terrorist killed. Search going on

“One terrorist killed. Search going on,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com