10 al-Shabab terrorists killed in southern Somalia

Mogadishu: The Somali National Army (SNA) has said that its forces killed ten al-Shabab terrorists in the ongoing security operations in Lower Jubba in the southern part of the country.

The SNA commanders leading the operation told the state-owned Radio Mogadishu on Tuesday that some of the militants were also wounded in the sting operation conducted in Yontoy, Raynerow and Farbulay locations.

“Ten al-Shabab terrorists were killed and some wounded and captured in special security operations conducted by the SNA in Yontoy, Raynerow and Farbulay of Lower Jubba region on Tuesday,” agencies reported.

The latest onslaught on the terrorists came hours after the security forces repulsed an attack on their military base in Hudur town in Southwest State early Tuesday, killing five al-Shabab terrorists.

There was no immediate comment from the terror group which has intensified its near-daily attacks during the electoral process.

Prime Minister Mohamed Roble on Tuesday held a meeting with senior security and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) commanders where he directed them to enhance security in the country.

During the meeting, Roble instructed the officials to intensify the counter-terrorism measures in the country and maintain stability in the capital ahead of the elections of parliamentary speakers and the presidential elections.