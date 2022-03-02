96.8% adults received first dose of Covid vax, 81.3% second, Centre to SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that 96.8 percent of India’s adult population have been administered with first dose of the Covid vaccine and 81.3 percent have been administered the second dose.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai that 177,50,86,335 (177.5 crore) total vaccines have been administered.

In the adult population, 96.8 percent of the population (90,92,27,350) has been covered with the first dose, and 81.3 percent of the population (76,35,65,779) has been covered with the second dose. For the population between 15-18 years of age, 74 percent (5,47,94,459) have been covered with the first dose, and 37.1 percent (2,74,87,370) with the second dose. The precaution dose numbers for the adult population amount to 2,00,11,377. The figures are based on data collated on February 28.

The top court was hearing a plea by Jacob Puliyel challenging vaccine mandates issued by various state governments and seeking direction to also disclose post vaccination data regarding adverse events.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing Puliyel, a formermember of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, contended that a person’s fundamental right to not take vaccine cannot be eclipsed by the government only by saying that person not taking vaccine will pose a clear threat to public health.

Bhushan said: “Even, I had Covid. But, I have not taken the vaccine. I have decided not to take the vaccine, come what may.”

He insisted that adverse effects of Covid vaccination are not known, and questioned why governments are issuing vaccine mandates restricting people from entering public spaces by making vaccination mandatory. “If one was infected with Covid (and got cured), that person gets better natural immunity against the infection,” said Bhushan.

At this, Justice Gavai said: “Can we go into this area. We do not possess basic knowledge”. The bench reminded Bhushan that the plea questions whether state governments can take such decisions in connection with the vaccination. It added that science is a matter of opinion and Bhushan may have presented one opinion, but they can be contested.

“Your opinion may not be shared by others,” added the bench.