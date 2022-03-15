Army dedicates Chair of Excellence to USI in memory of Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: The Indian Army has dedicated a Chair of Excellence in memory of late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at the United Service Institution of India (USI) on the eve of his 65th birthday.

The formal announcement was made by General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff and Officiating Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, at a ceremony organised at the South Block on Tuesday.

Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Air Marshal BR Krishna and Deputy Chiefs of the Army Staff Lt Gen SK Sharma also attended the event.

A cheque of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to Maj Gen BK Sharma (retd), Director, USI which will be paid as honourarium to the nominated Chair of Excellence.

Late General Bipin Rawat who served as India’s first CDS as well as the 27th Chief of Indian Army was an outstanding professional and was in the midst of steering one of the most radical transformations of the Indian military.

Gen Rawat Memorial Chair of Excellence will focus on the field of Jointness and Integration.

The Chair of Excellence is a befitting tribute to the astute leadership and professionalism of the General.

On the occasion, the Army Chief recounted that General Rawat was passionate about strategic thoughts and invested considerable time and energy in the activities of various Think Tanks and therefore, his 65th birthday provided an opportune moment to reinforce the Services’ bond with their intellectual institutions.

The Chair will be open to Veterans of three Services and civilians having expertise in the field of National Security.

General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 armed personnel were killed in a chopper crash on December 8, 2021.