Birbhum violence: BJP, Trinamool MLAs come to blows in Assembly

Kolkata: Five BJP MLAs including Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari were suspended after the ruling Trinamool Congress legislators and the BJP MLAs came to blows over the BJP’s demand of statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the law and order situation in the state.

The ruckus broke out after BJP MLAs raised slogans over the Birbhum violence where ten people including five women and two children, were assaulted and then burnt to death. The incident is alleged to be a retaliation after a local Trinamool Congress leader, Bhadu Sheikh, was killed in a crude bomb attack. Following an intervention by the Calcutta High Court, the CBI is probing the killings.

The visuals show that the MLAs could be seen crowding the floors of the Assembly, fighting with each other. Following the incident, BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya also took to Twitter to share a video of the chaos in the Assembly showing that the marshals and police officers struggled to stop the fight.

“Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house. What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide?” Malviya tweeted following the chaotic incident.

Trinamool MLA Asit Majumdar, who suffered a nose injury in the fight was rushed to the hospital. He alleged that Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari punched him in the face.

Adhikari and four other BJP legislators have been suspended for the whole of this year after the ruckus. “The Opposition had demanded a discussion over the law and order and the government declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with our MLAs,” Adhikari told the media.

“MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly. At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs,” he added.

Trinamool leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, put the blame on the BJP. “Some of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP,” he said.