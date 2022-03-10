BJP to retain power in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, AAP sweeps Punjab

New Delhi: The BJP is set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur with a comfortable margin. Whereas latest counting trend shows that the Aam Aadmi Party is heading for a landslide victory in Punjab assembly elections, according to the Election Commission’s latest update.

The AAP has won 73 seats and is leading in 19 others with 42 per cent vote share in Punjab, while the Congress has won 13 seats and is leading in five others with 22.92 per cent votes. The BJP has won two seats with a vote percentage of 6.6. The Shiromani Akali Dal has won two seats and is leading in one with 18.4 per cent votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party has won one seat with 1.78 per cent while one independent candidate has also won election in Punjab.

In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP has won 25 seats in UP and is leading in 277 others with 41.8 per cent vote share whereas the Samajwadi Party has not won any seat so far but is leading in 115 seats with 31.8 per cent vote share.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal is leading only in seven seats with 3.14 per cent votes whereas the BSP has won one seat and was leading in five others with 12.9 per cent votes.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP won 15 seats and is leading in 33 others with 44.3 per cent vote share while the principal opposition party Congress has won four seats and is leading in only in 15 others with 37.97 per cent vote share. The BSP is leading in two seats with 4.86 per cent vote share while two independents are also leading with 3.51 per cent vote share.

In Goa, the BJP has won 20 seats with 33.3 per cent vote share, the Congress nine seats and is leading in two others with 23.49 per cent vote share, Goa Forward Party won one seat with 1.84 per cent votes, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) won two seats with 7.60 per cent vote share and the independents have won three seats.

Similarly in Manipur, The BJP, which won 19 seats and leading in 12 others in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, is heading for a returning to power in the state for the second consecutive term.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s estranged ally Naga People’s Front (NPF), which won and leading in five seats, has indicated to support the saffron party in forming the government.

As per the Election Commission’s result and latest trends, BJP’s another estranged ally National People’s Front (NPF) and Janata Dal (United) secured and leading in nine and six seats respectively, two independent candidates won their seats while another is leading and Kuki People’s Alliance, a local party, won two seats.

The main opposition Congress, which had become the single largest party in the 2017 assembly polls by securing 28 seats, won only four seats. Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who won from his traditional seat Heingang for the record 5th time, told the media that the BJP would form the government with the support of the smaller parties.