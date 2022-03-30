Centre okays procurement of 15 LCH limited series production for Rs 3,887 cr

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday approved procurement of 15 indigenously designed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Limited series production at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and approved the procurement.

Light Combat Helicopter Limited Series Production (LSP) is an indigenously designed, developed and manufactured state-of-the-art modern combat helicopter containing approximately 45 per cent indigenous content by value which will progressively increase to more than 55 per cent for SP Version.

The helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, maneuverability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations, against slow moving aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAs), high altitude bunker busting operations, Counter Insurgency operations in jungle and urban environments and support to ground forces and would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of Indian Air Force and Indian Army.

State-of-the-art technologies and systems compatible with stealth features such as reduced Visual, Aural, Radar and Infrared signatures and crash worthiness features for better survivability have been integrated in LCH for deployment in combat roles catering to emerging needs for next 3 to 4 decades.

Several key aviation technologies like Glass Cockpit and composite airframe structure have been indigenised. The future Series Production version will consist of further modern & indigenous systems.

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (Self Reliant campaign), India is continuously growing in its capability to indigenously design, develop and manufacture advanced cutting edge technologies and systems in the Defence Sector.

The manufacturing of LCH by HAL will give a further push to Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and boost indigenisation of defence production and the defence industry in the country. Production of LCH will reduce import dependence for Combat helicopters in the country.

Light Combat Helicopters are already in the import embargo list. With its versatile features built in for combat missions, LCH has export capability.