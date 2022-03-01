ED summons Nawab Malik’s son in PMLA case connected to Dawood

Mumbai: In a latest development in the PMLA case involving underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim and unknown Mumbai-based politician, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned Faraz Malik, son of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, who is already in police custody.

The ED wants to confront him with his father Nawab Malik and also a few documents and other evidence collected by them.

On February 23, the ED arrested Nawab Malik and later got his custodial remand till March 3.

ED sources have claimed that they have established a money trail linking Nawab Malik to the people connected to the underworld. ED sources have also claimed that they have found details of benami investments of Nawab Malik in a few real estate projects.

The ED had on February 18 arrested Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar in the matter.

Salim Qureshi, an aide of Chhota Shakeel, was also interrogated in the case.

On February 3, 2022 the NIA had received an information that Dawood Ibrahim was raising terror funds and was working with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ). He was controlling the criminal activities in India through his close aides.

The ED filed a PMLA case against Dawood. Another case was lodged against his brother Iqbal Kaskar, Iqbal Mirchi and 19 others. Later both the cases were merged by the ED.

The central probe agency conducted nine raids and recovered incriminating documents from the premises of the aide of Dawood.

Chhota Shakeel’s relative Salim Fruit told the probe agency that in 2006 he met Chhota Shakeel three to four times during his Pakistan visit.

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik has moved to the Bombay High Court against his arrest.

Malik in his plea has urged the Court to quash the PMLA case lodged by the central probe agency.

He has also mentioned his plea that his arrest was illegal and sought to be released immediately.