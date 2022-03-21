G-23 leaders likely to be adjusted in Congress, Azad may get RS berth

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has reached out to the disgruntled G-23 group and sources say that its senior leaders will be adjusted in the party’s decision-making body and are likely to be given important roles in the party.

Sources say that during the meet with senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday, Gandhi assured him that prominent roles will be given to the leaders and nobody will be ignored, as she will be meeting leaders of election-going states starting from Himachal Pradesh.

According to the sources, Azad is likely to be sent to the upper house while Anand Sharma, whose term expires on April 2, will be given important role in the Assembly polls.

The other leaders who are considered for key roles included former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is likely to be made the state party chief, while Kuldeep Bishnoi – who is not a G-23 member, could be the legislative party leaders.

Similarly Manish Tewari and Sandeep Dikshit may also be accommodate in the party organisation.

Azad, after meeting the party chief on Friday, had toned down the group’s demands, saying that there is no question on the leadership, and that there is no vacancy right now.

“Nobody said Mrs Gandhi should quit. She is Congress President, we are leaders of the party, the feedback which is given to restructure organisation is not meant for public… there is no question on the leadership, when Mrs Gandhi offered (to step back), we all rejected it.

“When the party will go for organisational polls, then there will be deliberations. At that time it will be decided,” he had said.

“Distancing himself from the views of senior party leader and fellow G-23 leader Kapil Sibal on leadership change, Azad noted that Gandhi’s offer has been rejected by all groups, including the one he belonged to, and “we wanted her to continue”.