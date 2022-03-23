Grenade throwing module busted in Srinagar, 4 terrorist associates held

Srinagar: J&K Police have achieved a major break-through in cracking grenade throwing incidents in the Valley after busting a terror module involved in lobbing grenades in Srinagar city, the police said on Wednesday.

The police have arrested four terrorist associates linked to the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and also recovered four grenades from their possession.

On Wednesday evening, a police party arrested a terrorist associate from near the Bemina chowk, who has been identified as Zubair Sheikh, a resident of Ellahi Bagh Soura, and recovered one hand grenade from his possession.

“During questioning, the accused revealed that he had received the grenade from another terrorist associate named Shamim Ahmed Chilloo, a resident of Tankipora Shaheed Gunj. Chilloo had said that he had received a consignment of four hand grenades from which he had handed over one grenade each to Amir Rehman Dar from Tengpura Bypass, Shahid Ahmed Mir from Dangerpora Nowgam, and Zubair Sheikh,” the police said.

During subsequent raids, all the three terrorist associates were arrested and three more hand grenades were recovered from their possession.