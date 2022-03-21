Harbhajan Singh among five AAP Rajya Sabha nominees from Punjab

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has nominated five persons for Rajya Sabha from Punjab where it swept the assembly polls and has formed the government. The five Rajya Sabha MPs include two businessmen, one IIT professor and cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

While Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Arora are businessmen, former cricketer is Harbhajan Singh. Apart from that, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha and IIT Associate professor Sandeep Pathak have also been nominated for the Rajya Sabha.

Ashok K Mittal is the founder chancellor of the prestigious academic institution, Lovely Professional University (LPU).

Sanjeev Arora runs the Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust that was established after his parents lost their lives to cancer. But main business is export house.

Raghav Chadha was appointed as the youngest spokesperson of the party and has executed crucial party campaigns in Delhi & Punjab. Chaddha spearheaded the critical water reforms as Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman and is one of the architects of the party’s resounding victory in Punjab. In the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections, Chadha registered an emphatic victory as the party’s candidate from Rajinder Nagar Assembly Constituency.

Harbhajan Singh is India’s former off-spin bowler who played for the Indian national cricket team between 1998 and 2016. An Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee, Singh has been actively working for the upliftment of disadvantaged children through the Smile Train Foundation and Tera Tera Foundation.

Sandeep Pathak is touted as Aam Aadmi Party’s Chanakya, responsible for the party’s spectacular win in Punjab elections in 2022. Pathak is an IIT-Delhi Associate Professor.