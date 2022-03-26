Imran Khan left with no cards: Maryam Nawaz

Lahore: Rejecting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khans claim of having a ‘trump card’ to defeat the oppositions move to oust him from office, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz offered a word of advice asking him to show some “self-respect” and resign instead of seeking time to stay in the government, Dawn reported.

Addressing party workers at the PML-N’s secretariat in Lahore’s Model Town, she said: “Today, Imran Khan is crying for help not from the public but someone else pleading to come forward and help save his government. But let me tell him, no one will come to his rescue now. He is seeking NRO from everyone, going to his party men and allies whom he never bothered to talk to.”

Asking the Prime Minister to stop bluffing people on holding a ‘trump’ card, she said: “Imran is left with no cards, rather his government’s days are numbered and this is writing on the wall.”

She also castigated Khan for “threats” to his own party members, saying: “Imran is in power, yet over two dozen MNAs have left him. On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif is in opposition but not a single lawmaker parted ways with him despite worst political victimisation by the PTI regime during the past three-and-a-half years,” Dawn news reported.

The PML-N leader said people would not come out in favour of the “selected” premier but would take to the streets against him under the banner of the opposition.