In four years J&K will be power surplus: Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt governor, Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that within 4 years the union territory would have surplus power and each household would get quality and reliable power supply.

Sinha said this during the inauguration of a power grid sub-station at Mirbazar in Anantnag district.

“A new transmission line is coming up from Punjab that will be connected with Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh after which there will be no dearth of electricity in J&K.

“Since 1947 to 2020, J&K could generate only 3,450 MWs of power and the same figure will be achieved in the next four years only”, he said.

He also said that the people of Kashmir should cooperate with the power development department for installation of smart meters so that uninterrupted quality and reliable power is given to subscribers.

He praised the power development department for completing and commissioning today’s sub-station within a record time of six months.