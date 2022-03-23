India stands with security forces; no one can disrupt peace, development: Amit Shah’s J&K visit

Srinagar/New Delhi: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, concluded his recent 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir by declaring that security forces have gained decisive control over terrorism, and it is one of the biggest achievements after abrogation of Article 370. He made it explicitly clear that entire nation stands behind the brave hearts in their final assault against Pakistan sponsored terrorism in the Himalayan region.

Post August 5, 2019 when the Centre announced its decision to scrap J&K’s so-called special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories —- the security forces have eliminated 439 terrorists, the networks of the over ground workers stand smashed and scores of militant modules have been busted.

Fighting ultras, 109 security forces personnel have laid down their lives and 98 civilians have also been killed in the terrorism related incidents during the past 30 months.

Security forces by their hard work and dedication have foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan and the terrorists sponsored by it to prevent J&K from marching on the path of peace, prosperity and development. Besides neutralizing ultras, the security personnel have succeeded in getting back the local youth into mainstream by facilitating surrenders and by making them understand that gun won’t take them anywhere except to the graveyard.

The political leadership has stood like rock behind the security forces by providing them with all the possible support to wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

Since the day Amit Shah has taken over as the Union Home Minister his first priority has been the families of slain J&K policemen. He has ensured that the families of brave hearts, who laid down their lives for the country, get all the possible assistance from the State.

Hands over appointment letters

Soon after landing in Jammu on March 19, Shah handed over the appointment letters to the kin of four personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police who sacrificed their lives fighting terrorists in Kashmir.

Pooja Devi, wife of late selection grade constable Rohit Kumar, was handed over the appointment letter to join as a panchayat secretary. Her late husband had joined the J&K Executive Police in June 2011 and remained associated with counter-insurgency. He was given an out of turn promotion as selection grade constable six years later for his brave efforts. On January 12 this year, a police party along with Army carried out search operations at Sehpora Pariwan village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. When civilians were being evacuated, the terrorists opened fire on the police personnel resulting in injuries to three army jawans and constable Rohit Kumar. The constable succumbed to injuries. However, a hardcore Pakistani terrorist Babar was eliminated in the operation.

The Union Home Minister handed over the appointment letter to Ifra Yaqoob, daughter of head constable Mohammad Yaqoob Shah. She was appointed as the orderly cum chowkidar in the Industries and Commerce department. Her father had joined the J&K Armed Police as the constable in February 1992. On August 13, 2014, Mohammad Yaqoob Shah was on his way to his company headquarters in Anantnag’s Bijbehara when his Police Gypsy was attacked by terrorists in Pampore in Pulwama. The constable died fighting the terrorists.

Aabid Bashir, now a follower in the Jammu and Kashmir Police is the son of constable Bashir Ahmed Sheikh. During the intervening night of January 30, 2000, terrorists attacked a police party at Rabitar Bridge in Ganderbal in which constable Bashir Ahmed Sheikh lost his life.

Home Minister Amit Shah also handed the appointment letter to Mohsin Mushtaq as the new follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police. He is the son of follower Mushtaq Ahmed. On May 9, 1993, the terrorists had fired on a BSF patrol party in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district. During the retaliatory action, a terrorist was killed. Mushtaq Ahmed also lost his life in the gun battle.

The Union Home Minister after handing over the appointment letters to NOKs of the slain J&K policemen assured the security personnel that the Government of India led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is committed to their welfare.

Shah’s message was clear that the entire nation is proud of the courage and commitment shown by the brave security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the country stands by them.

Attends 83rd Raising Day celebrations of CRPF

Amit Shah attended the 83rd Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as the Chief Guest in Jammu on March 20. This was for the first time that CRPF celebrated its Raising Day outside New Delhi.

He observed that the CRPF has kept the security of the country and countrymen above itself and even the youngest citizen of the country appreciates its spirit of dedication and sacrifice.

He praised the paramilitary force for its capability to handle any situation and lauded it for playing a pivotal role in Naxal affected areas, fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Kashmir and restoring peace in the Northeast.

Shah put it on record that since the inception of the CRPF 2,340 of its personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty and it will be written in the annals of history in golden letters.

Thanks CRPF on behalf of nation

He thanked the CRPF on behalf of the entire nation for first protecting the country’s borders and later the country’s internal security, fighting Naxalism and terrorism and dealing with riots.

Shah assured the families of CRPF men having received posthumous honours that the sacrifices of their kith and kin will never go in vain and the nation will remember them for ages to come.

The Union Home Minister drove home the point that the entire nation supports the security forces and acknowledges their sincerity, dedication and sacrifices.

Shah’s gesture was a morale booster for the security personnel, who are working 24×7 to end the 32-year old Pakistan sponsored insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K transforming at a fast pace

After Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister of India in 2014 the Jammu and Kashmir has gone through rapid growth and transformation. The grassroots democratic setup stands established for the first time in decades. More than 30,000 public representatives have become part of the democratic system. Panches and Sarpanches in every village of J&K are taking the villages on the path of development.

Abrogation of Article 370—a temporary provision in Indian Constitution—and introduction of new progressive laws have led to the commencement of the era of all-inclusive development in J&K, connecting women, pahari and downtrodden sections of society to the mainstream.

The J&K Government has received investment worth more than Rs 33,000 cr on the ground and many more proposals are being finalized.

The Prime Minister package which includes, water, electricity, toilets for all households has received a major push.

Distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards to every beneficiary; creating infrastructure and facilities to rebuild J&K have been the major focus.

For the first time since 1947 a mass movement has been initiated in the Himalayan region to curb corruption and bring transparency in every sector. During the past five years road construction in J&K has broken all records since country’s independence.

Seven new medical colleges, 2 AIIMS, initiation of 21 hydroelectric projects and many more such projects aimed at the betterment of the people of J&K have taken off.

Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan

The abrogation of Article 370 has led to the country achieving the most important milestone i.e. India now has one symbol, one constitution and one Prime Minister (Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan). Prior to August 5, 2019, J&K had a separate constitution and a flag.

The Centre has sent a clear message to all the adversaries that time to preach sedition and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir has ended.

Amit Shah’s message was clear that besides empowering common man in J&K, the government is committed to the welfare of the security forces and their families, and no power on earth can snatch J&K from India.