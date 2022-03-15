IndiGo commences flights to Thailand after 2 yrs

New Delhi: Airline major IndiGo on Tuesday commenced flights to Thailand after two years.

Accordingly, the airline will operate these flights under air bubble agreement till March 26, 2022, and thereafter as part of its scheduled commercial international operations.

Besides, the flights will connect Bangkok with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru and Phuket with Delhi and Mumbai.

“These flights will not only bring down airfares on these routes but also promote trade tourism and mobility, giving a fillip to economic recovery in both the countries,” said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.

Notably, Thailand is opening its borders nearly two years after it restricted entry for tourists in March 2020.

The country had reopened its border to vaccinated travellers from every country on February 1, 2022.

“Fully vaccinated foreign travellers from India can enter Thailand without quarantine,” the airline said.

“As per the new rules, travellers will need a negative PCR lab result before arrival and two more PCR tests after landing” one upon entry and another on their fifth day in Thailand.”