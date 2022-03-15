Published On: Tue, Mar 15th, 2022

IndiGo commences flights to Thailand after 2 yrs

New Delhi: Airline major IndiGo on Tuesday commenced flights to Thailand after two years.

These flights will not only bring down airfares on these routes but also promote trade tourism and mobility

Accordingly, the airline will operate these flights under air bubble agreement till March 26, 2022, and thereafter as part of its scheduled commercial international operations.

Besides, the flights will connect Bangkok with Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru and Phuket with Delhi and Mumbai.

“These flights will not only bring down airfares on these routes but also promote trade tourism and mobility, giving a fillip to economic recovery in both the countries,” said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.

Notably, Thailand is opening its borders nearly two years after it restricted entry for tourists in March 2020.

The country had reopened its border to vaccinated travellers from every country on February 1, 2022.

“Fully vaccinated foreign travellers from India can enter Thailand without quarantine,” the airline said.

“As per the new rules, travellers will need a negative PCR lab result before arrival and two more PCR tests after landing” one upon entry and another on their fifth day in Thailand.”

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com