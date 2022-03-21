J&K buys power worth Rs 6,000 cr but revenue only Rs 2,600 cr: LG

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday said that in the past many decades, no serious effort was made to prevent power losses with the result, the UT continues to face huge transmission and distribution (T&D) losses to the tune of Rs 3,400 crore annually.

He also announced that Jammu areas, comprising 6,603 houses having smart meters, will get uninterrupted power supply.

Addressing a function in Jammu, Sinha said: “Power theft and losses due to the T&D are very high. We buy power worth Rs 6,000 crore annually, we get only Rs 2,600 crore revenue while our loss is Rs 3,400 crore.

“All previous regimes failed to explore power potential of J&K and to prevent power losses.

“My administration is committed to provide quality and uninterrupted power supply to the people who have installed meters in their homes,” he said.

The Lt Gov said that the government has taken a slew of measures in the past one and a half year to prevent huge power losses caused by power theft and T&D losses.

“In Kashmir, we are going to install smart meters to prevent power losses and power theft. We are aware that the people are ready to install meters and to pay power bills as per their use.”