Kerala HC upholds ban on MediaOne TV

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday upheld a ban on Malayalam TV news channel MediaOne.

A bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly upheld the verdict of single bench judge N Nagaresh.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, which owns MediOne TV, after a single-judge bench refused to lift the ban on channel.

On February 8, Justice Nagaresh had upheld the ban imposed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Post the High Court’s decision, the Madhyamama Broascasting Limited has decided to move the Supreme Court.

The Centre had filed its reservation against renewing the license in a sealed cover to both the single and division bench on why they have not renewed the license.