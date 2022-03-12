KTR threatens to cut power, water supplies to defence area in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana’s municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the state government will disconnect electricity and water supplies to military authorities in Secunderabad Cantonment if they do not stop causing inconvenience to the people.

Speaking in the State Legislative Assembly, he said if the military authorities failed to mend their ways the government will be compelled to take strong action, and if necessary, will stop power and water supplies.

Taking exception to closure of roads and certain other actions of military authorities, Rama Rao said both sides need to have mutual cooperation when they are living in a city.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, was replying to a question on Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) during the question hour.

KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the military authorities should understand that Telangana is not a different country. “Our officials will hold a meeting with them. If they don’t understand, we have to take strong action. If needed, we will cut water supplies to them,” he said.

He said the defence authorities closed several roads in Cantonment area causing severe inconvenience to people and despite the state government taking up the issue several times with the Centre, they have not reopened the roads. He alleged that the defence authorities were also creating hurdles in executing SNDP works.

The minister asked the special chief secretary to immediately call a meeting with local military authorities and the Cantonment Board. He made it clear that the state government is ready to go to any extent to protect the interests of the people.

He told the House that the military authorities also constructed a check dam on Balkapur nala resulting in inundation of Nadeem Colony due to backwaters from Shah Hatam pond. He said the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was also not allowing the municipal authorities to release the water from the pond downstream near Golconda Fort.

KTR slammed the Centre saying it neither provides funds for works like SRDP nor allow the state government to do its work. He said the Centre has not provided even a rupee for SRDP, whose first phase alone is estimated to cost Rs 985 crore.