Published On: Tue, Mar 8th, 2022

LeT module busted in J&K’s Pulwama, three terrorists held

Srinagar: J&K Police on Tuesday busted terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module in Pulwama district by arresting three terrorists, officials said.

Police, along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF’s 182 battalion, arrested 3 terrorist associates of LeT from whose possession a grenade, 15 rounds of AK rifle ammunition, and other incriminating material was recovered.

The arrested trio has been identified as Amir Nazir Hazar, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, and Nasir Hussain, all residents of Pulwama district, police said.

