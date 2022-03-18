LeT terror module busted in Kashmir, 6 terrorist associates arrested

Srinagar: Police have busted a terror module by arresting six terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Rouf Ahmad Lone alias Amjid, resident of Lelhar Kakapora, Aqib Maqbool Bhat, resident of Alochibagh Pampore, Javaid Ahmad Dar, resident of Larve Kakapora, Arshid Ahmad Mir, resident of Parigam Pulwama, Rameez Raja, resident of Parigam Pulwama and Sajad Ahmad Dar, resident of Larve Kakapora.

“During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that these arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing and transferring terror finance and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists,” police said.

Police said the investigating team also learnt that they were working for terrorist commander Reyaz Ahmad Dar, alias Khalid, alias Sheeraz of terror outfit LeT, resident of Sethergund Kakapora Pulwama and were in constant touch with him besides, on his directions, were instrumental in perpetuating terrorism in the district.

Police have registered an FIR and investigation has been initiated.