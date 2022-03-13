Mamata picks Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo for Bengal bypolls

Kolkata: Keeping in mind the substantial chunk of Bihari voters, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced that Shatrughan Sinha will be party’s candidate from Asansol Lok Sabha seat vacated by Babul Supriyo after he severed ties with BJP when he was dropped from the Union council of ministers by Modi government and later joined TMC.

It would be a demotion of sorts for Babul Supriyo who would now contest the upcoming West Bengal bypoll from Ballygunge Assembly constituency vacated following demise of TMC minister Subrata Mukherjee.

The chief minister announced that Shatrughan Sinha will be the party’s candidate for bypoll to Asansol Lok Sabha seat, and Babul Supriyo will be the candidate for Ballygunge Assembly constituency.

“Happy to announce on behalf of the All-India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol,” the TMC chief tweeted.

“Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by-election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!” she wrote.