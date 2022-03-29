NIA files charge sheet against 6 accused in LTTE terror funding case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against six accused persons, including a woman, before the NIA Special Court in Chennai in connection with LTTE terror funding case.

The charge sheet was filed against Letchumanan Mary Franciska, T Kenniston Fernando, K Baskaran, Johnson Samuvel, G Dharmendran, and E Mohan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy to revive the LTTE by committing forgery for cheating besides using forged documents as genuine to divert funds lodged in dormant accounts to commit unlawful and terror activities.

The case was initially lodged by the CID Chennai in 2021, and the NIA took over the probe this year.

During investigation it was learnt that Franciska, Fernando and Baskaran entered into a conspiracy with foreign entities to siphon off deposits in dormant bank accounts by using Indian identity documents obtained fraudulently and forging identity documents to revive, revamp and regroup LTTE in India and Sri Lanka.

They were abetted by Samuvel, Dharmendran and Mohan in forging Indian identity documents.