‘Pak army chief praised Nawaz Sharif for being responsive to military’s needs’

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shahbaz Sharif claimed that Pak Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Nawaz Sharif always respected him and that the former prime minister always responded positively to the military’s needs, Samaa TV reported.

Shehbaz Sharif said he was quoting the army chief word for word for what General Bajwa had said during meetings and many people who attended those meetings could testify.

Shahbaz Sharif further claimed the army chief has said that whenever Nawaz Sharif was asked to do anything for the Pakistan Army, it was done.

“And then he (Gen Bajwa) said the next thing that whenever I (Gen Bajwa) said to him (Nawaz Sharif) that we need this for the armed forces he never refused (to grant the request).”

The Leader of the Opposition also said that secrets will soon be unveiled about how Nawaz Sharif whole-heartedly served the country. When Nawaz Sharif comes back, the country will be on the path of development, he said.

Shahbaz Sharif said that there is no word of revenge in “our dictionary”.

At the press conference, he accused “a woman MNA of Imran Khan” of using poisonous language against the armed forces.

He also said that he could not describe what Imran Khan had said about Pakistan’s armed forces and what kind of foul language he had used.