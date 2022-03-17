Parineeti Chopra in awe of Nora Fatehi’s dancing skills

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all praise for actress, dancer and model Nora Fatehi, who is appearing as a special guest on ‘Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan’.

She says: “There are no actors or choreographers in the industry who can dance as well as Nora does.”

Nora has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films. She gained popularity by doing item numbers in films like ‘Temper’, ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ and ‘Kick 2’.

Parineeti says that Nora’s dancing skills are unbeatable and her every move impresses the ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ actress.

Parineeti adds: “There are many dancers who are amazing, but I am hooked to Nora’s songs, her athleticism, her grace, her moves, in my opinion no one can match her.”

Meanwhile, both Parineeti and Nora are impressed by the act of the all-girl crew, ‘Yo Highness’, who performed to the medleys of her songs.

‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’ which is judged by Mithun Chakraborty , Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra airs on Colors.