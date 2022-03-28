Published On: Mon, Mar 28th, 2022

Parineeti had ‘pinch me’ moment when she performed with Kumar Sanu

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, recently shared the stage with senior playback singer Kumar Sanu to perform the song ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’ from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. The actress was over the moon to have performed with her childhood idol.

On the work front, Parineeti is said to be working on an untitled Ribhu Dasgupta film

She took to her Instagram to share a video from her reality show, ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’ where she is a co-judge with Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar. She captioned the video, “Am I really singing a duet with THE Kumar Sanu? The teenage, music student me, wouldn’t have believed it (sic).”

The video shows Parineeti and Kumar Sanu performing the duet with the actress adding her nuances to the melody.

