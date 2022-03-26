Rajasthan Congress MLA’s son among 5 booked for gang-raping a minor

Jaipur: A Rajasthan Congress MLA’s son along with four others have been booked for allegedly gang-raping a minor in Dausa, confirmed Nathulal Meena, SHO Mandawar police station on Saturday. The 15-year-old victim is a student of class 10.

As per the complaint lodged by victim’s uncle, the girl reportedly befriended one Vivek Sharma, a resident of Alwar who on February 24, 2021 drugged her and took her to a hotel at Mandawar road along with Rajgarh Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena’s son Deepak Meena and others and raped her.

After filming the act, the accused with his friends continued calling the girl to the same hotel and gang-raped her several times.

They also threatened to make the video viral. Fearing the worst, the victim gave Rs 15 lakh to Vivek in May 2021 which she said was kept for marriage.

When the relatives came to Vivek’s house, both the money and the jewellery went missing. After this, a case of theft was registered at Raini (Alwar) police station. A thorough investigation brought Vivek Sharma into the picture. When Vivek was taken into custody and was interrogated, he confessed that the minor girl had given him the money.

Surprisingly, the victim kept quiet even after the theft incident came to light.

Victim’s uncle in the complaint said that in the meantime, the health of his niece started deteriorating. On March 24 this year, when the victim’s mother asked her about her failing health, she got scared and narrated the whole incident.

The victim told her mother that she was gang-raped, threatened and blackmailed. After this, the family reached Mandawar (Dausa) police station and registered a case under POCSO Act.

Brajesh Kumar, the investigating officer of this case, said that a case of gang-rape has been registered at Mandawar police station on Friday night in which 5 boys including MLA’s son have been made accused.