Rename Windsor Place as Veer Savarkar Circle: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

New Delhi: Terming it a symbol of colonialism, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) president Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has requested the NDMC to rename ‘Windsor Place’ in Lutyens’ Delhi as ‘Veer Savarkar Circle’.

Sahasrabuddhe, also a BJP Rajya Sabha Member, has met New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chairman Dharmendra, and vice chairman Satish Upadhyay submitted his request to rename Windsor Place as Veer Savarkar Circle.

The NDMC vice chairman Upadhyay said that the Council will consider the request for renaming Windsor Place after the great freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

“I received a request to rename Windsor Place as Veer Savarkar Circle. I personally believed that Windsor Place should be renamed after Veer Savarkar Circle. I agree with Dr Sahasrabuddhe and will pursue the request in the Council. There is some technicality and procedure for renaming and Council will follow them to rename Windsor Place,” Upadhyay said.

In his letter, Sahasrabuddhe mentioned that ‘Windsor Place’ has direct relation with ‘Windsor Cattle’ in England, a famous symbol of British rule.

“It is saddening that a symbol of British exploitation exists in the form of residential areas in a very important part of Delhi, capital of Independent India. Residential area having the name ‘Windsor Place’ that houses public representatives and Member of Parliaments of Independent India is a symbol of British Raj and colonialism,” Sahasrabuddhe said.

“The country is moving ahead after getting freedom from colonialism and celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ for which great freedom fighters like Swatantraveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had sacrificed everything. Rename ‘Windsor Place’ as ‘Veer Savarkar Circle’,” Sahasrabuddhe added.