Sonbhadra DM suspended on corruption charges

Lucknow: In a big crackdown on corruption, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has suspended Sonbhadra District Magistrate TK Shibu on charges of corruption in mining and construction works and negligence during the UP elections.

The investigation of the allegations has been handed over to the Commissioner of Varanasi division.

According to an official spokesman, there were complaints of corruption against Shibu in mining, district trust committee and other construction works.

Shibu has been attached to the Board of Revenue in Lucknow.