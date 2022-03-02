Tax evasion: IT department raids 18 places belonging to Gaursons

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at 18 places in National Capital Region (NCR), belonging to real estate developer Gaursons in connection with alleged tax evasion.

IT teams are conducting raids in Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi against Gaursons directors.

The teams are scanning various ledgers and account information.

It will also record the statement of the employees of the firm.

The sources have suggested that they might be calling the CAs of the company to inquire them about the business associates of the firm.

Details are awaited.