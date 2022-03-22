Three LeT terrorists involved in Srinagar shootout identified

Srinagar: J&K Police said that the terrorists who were engaged in a shootout with the security forces on Tuesday, in which a policeman was killed, have been identified.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony of the slain policeman, Imran Ahmad, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said that the terrorists engaged in the shootout at Soura have been identified and are being tracked.

IGP Kashmir said that there was a brief shootout in which the policeman was critically injured and later shifted to nearby SKIMS Soura. In the gunfight, one terrorist was also injured and probably escaped from the spot, he added.

Later the martyred police soldiers’ body was brought to district police lines where all ranks of police, CRPF and civil administration officers paid him tributes after which his body was sent to his native village for the last rites.

He said, “police had information about the movement of three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists. A Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of police was following the three terrorists who were travelling in a red colour vehicle. They were engaged in a brief shoot-out at Soura in which a police soldier sustained injury who later succumbed.”

He further said that the “trio was headed by one Basit, who has taken over LeT’s command after Mehran’s killing.”

“Two others have also been identified. They will be tracked soon,” he said adding “it seems the same group is involved in the recent killings happening in the last few weeks in Kashmir.”